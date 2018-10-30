McDelivery: These are the McDonald's restaurants in Preston that deliver

As we head towards ever darker evenings, and colder nights, you might be less inclined to pop out to pick up your favourite fast food.

Thankfully for McDonald's fans, the restaurant chain has been rolling out its new McDelivery service - which more than a million people have taken advantage of since it launched last year.

These are the McDonalds restaurants in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble that deliver

The McDelivery service, in partnership with UberEATS, is available to anyone within one and a half miles of restaurants offering the service.

So to save you a journey, here are all the restaurants offering the service in Preston:

Asda Fulwood, Pittman Way, Preston PR2 9NP

Deepdale Retail Park, Preston PR1 6QY

Friargate, 174 Friargate PR1 2EJ

Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston PR1 8HJ

Riversway, Pedders Way, Preston PR2 2TX

The Capitol Centre Retail Park, Preston PR5 4AW

How to order a McDelivery:

• Download the UberEATS app or order online at www.ubereats.com

• Pick delivery location - enter the address where you’d like your meal delivered

• Search for your nearest McDonald’s location in the app

• Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive when you want. You can add notes to customise your meal and like Uber the order is charged to your card on file

• Follow the progress of the delivery - get updates on the preparation of your order and watch your bicycle/motorcycle courier arrive live in-app

How it works:

The McDelivery service promises to deliver your favourite menu items to your door at the click of an app bringing you more choice, control and personalisation than ever before.

The McDelivery via Uber Eats will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurant from 8am – midnight, seven days a week.