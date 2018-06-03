Manchester Airport drop-off charges on way

Manchester Airport is to charge motorists to drop off passengers directly outside its terminals.

In March, the airport announced the creation of a new drop-off zone, from which passengers will be transferred to all of its terminals free of charge.

Now it says those still wanting to be dropped-off directly outside the terminal buildings – and airport station – will still be able to do so, but will be charged £3 for five minutes and £4 for 10.

There is no change to arrangements for picking people up, with those collecting passengers asked to park in the car parks at each terminal (£4 for 30 minutes).

Manchester Airport has confirmed arrangements for passengers with reduced mobility, local users of the airport station and commercial operators, such as private hire taxi firms.

An exact date in June for the system being introduced is still to be confirmed.

Having liaised with disability groups and looked at similar schemes across the UK, the airport has confirmed Blue Badge holders will be able to drop-off outside the terminals free of charge.

Non-Blue Badge holders who have booked special assistance can use the free drop-off site, where there will be a dedicated help point to communicate with the airport’s assistance provider OCS.

A discount scheme will also be set up for commercial private hire operators who are frequent users of the airport.

Tricia Williams, COO of Manchester Airport, said: “We have listened carefully to issues raised by passengers since announcing our plans and have been able to respond to many of the concerns raised. We will announce any further details, including the exact date the system will be introduced, at the earliest opportunity.”

Proceeds from the forecourt management scheme will go into a new public transport fund.