LIVE UPDATES: D-Day for Youth Zone as councillors prepare to make decision

Today is D-Day for Preston's long-awaited Youth Zone.

This afternoon county councillors will be asked to make a decision on whether to abandon plans for the state-of-the-art facility at Preston Bus Station.

The council says that no-one has come forward to run the zone, while the people on the Preston Youth Zone board say the council has made the project untenable.

Although planning and fundraising for the project has been going on for years, it all comes down to this afternoon's decision from the council's cabinet.

A rally is planned for 12 noon outside County Hall on Fishergate Preston, before the meeting starts at 2pm.

We will be providing live updates from the meeting.