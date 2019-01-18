Launch for Lancashire scheme to drive forward advanced manufacturing and engineering

Blackpool is set to launch a new drive aimed at future-proofing the county’s advanced engineering.

The EnginE project aims to help manufacturers and engineers across Lancashire get access to the skills training and skilled staff they need to move their businesses forward in an ever more competitive global marketplace.

Blackpool and The Fylde College's Lancashire Energy HQ where the launch of EnginE will take place

The EU’s European Social Fund backed scheme is to kick off with a free launch event at Blackpool and The Fylde College’s Lancashire Energy HQ at Blackpool Airport.

Keynote speaker will be Panagiotis Gardelis, UK operations manager for Bodycote, the North West based global provider of subcontract thermal processing services.

The launch, on Friday, January 25, from 1pm to 4pm, will also feature a light lunch and networking opportunities but its main purpose will be to begin to crystalise the support and training available in the advanced engineering and manufacturing sector in the county.

Blackpool and The Fylde College’s bid and proposal manager Mark Thomas who is project managing the EnginE event said: “This is a new project we are undertaking in partnership with Lancaster University, Blackburn College, The North West Aerospace Alliance and the North West Automotive Alliance.

“It is funded by the European Social Fund and its aim is to help the county’s advanced engineering and manufacturing SMEs to address profitability and productivity challenges through effective workforce development.

“Blackpool and The Fylde College’s event is the first of a series to introduce the scheme.

“We want to engage with Lancashire’s advanced engineering companies and manufacturers to help them move forward and address the problem of skills shortages in the area in these sectors.

“The main thrusts are workforce planning capacity, recruiting, growing and retaining suitable staff and looking at cost-effective, on-the-job skills development.”

The college will subsequently be offering 15 courses in various subjects such as advanced manufacturing and rapid prototyping, engineering design modelling, microcontroller Interfacing and 3D orthographic projections.

Register for the launch event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-engine-launch-event-tickets-54750809144

Or for more details, contact lynette.page@blackpool.ac.uk