Lancashire passengers prepare for 32nd day of strike action on Northern trains

As the dispute over train guards continues, unions say they will press ahead with strike action tomorrow - the 32nd day of strike action so far this year.

The increasingly bitter dispute between rail union the RMT and train company Northern is continuing, and will affect Northern trains on Saturday.

The union has already announced that it will be running strikes every Saturday until November 10.

Northern says that it expects around 30 per cent of its services to be running, and has advised passengers to check their journey times carefully.

On Sunday there will also be cancellations on some routes due to planned engineering works.

An RMT spokesman said: "This week one rail operator began rolling out the use of body worn cameras to counter and record violent and abusive behaviour. Northern want to axe the bodies themselves, the guards on their trains, let alone bring in new equipment to aid and support their front line staff."

