The breakout area of Clitheroe company Digital 22 is up for an award

Lancashire companies putting fun into the workplace are up for an award

Two Lancashire companies are in the running for an award – not for the way they work, but the way they relax.

Swinging hammocks and scooters are just two of the brilliant features of the final ten offices to make the cut in the inaugural Office Breakout of the Year competition – which seeks to reveal the most inspirational office-based breakout space that the UK has to offer. Among the finalists are Digital 22, a marketing and design agency from Clitheroe, and accessplanit, which is a software business based in Lancaster. Run by homeleisuredirect,com, the public can vote for their favourite at www.homeleisuredirect.com/company/office-breakout-of-the-year/voting/

Playing games at Digital 22, which is up for Office Breakout of the Year award
David Barrett (Pic PR)
Digital 22 in Clitheroe. You can vote for your favourite office breakout at www.homeleisuredirect.com/company/office-breakout-of-the-year/voting/
David Barrett (Pic PR)
Enjoy a cold drink at Digital 22
David Barrett (Pic PR)
The breakout area at Digital 22, in Clitheroe
David Barrett (Pic PR)
