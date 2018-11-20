Lancashire business group's appeals to the Government

Wyre’s MP Ben Wallace was guest speaker at the annual general meeting of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

The Minister for Security spoke out on Cyber crime and in support of fracking at the Samlesbury Hotel.

The President of the chamber, Dawn Cheetham, called on the Government to start fixing some of the fundamentals to make business and the economy prosper.

Addressing the Chambers 102nd AGM outlined the basics to one hundred local businesses in attendance she said: “Successive governments have acknowledged that more could be done to get the basics right for business.

"Indeed, the current government’s developing Industrial Strategy is up-front about many of these challenges. Yet the leadership and the infrastructure aren’t there to make change happen.

“Business needs well maintained highways, new and improved railway infrastructure, capacity improvements at our airports, and new runways.She also went to say “We need to unlock the great potential this country has from its own resources such as hydraulically fractured shale gas extraction.

“We need to build more homes, invest in connectivity, stabilise the training and apprenticeships system and end the annual tax wheezes that see businesses facing ever-higher financial burdens and cash flow pressures before they turn over a single pound”.

Ben Wallace MP said: “This region has a significant untapped potential in our natural reserves of shale gas.

“We should look towards emerging technologies with a balanced and scientific approach, not with hysteria.

ime is more prevalent than before and is significantly more lucrative for those involved in financial deceit, than traditional theft.

“I have been urging Police and Crime Commissioners across the country to strengthen their approach to online crime that costs businesses, and consumers, billions of pounds per year.”

He outlined a suite of online Government resources on cyber crime and also praised the work of the chamber in representing its members.