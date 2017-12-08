It’s party time for Lancaster ticketing firm Vibe

Vibe Tickets officially opened its new HQ and celebrated the firm’s continued growth by entertaining investors, friends and users with talent from across the region at the #BringTheVibe party.

The fast-growing business, which began by bringing fans together to buy and sell tickets at negotiated prices, disrupted the secondary ticketing market.

It has now evolved into the first entirely transparent international social marketplace for live events.

As well as celebrating the recent move into a larger head office in Lancaster, the #BringTheVibe party also marked a momentous six months for Vibe, during which it opened a second office in central London, and expanded its team with the addition of senior staff from industry giants Ticketmaster and MTV.

On the evening, guests were treated to a performance from The Voice UK’s Hayley Eccles, followed by a DJ set by KISS FM’s Tom Green, which went into the early hours of the morning.

Vibe’s founder and CEO, Luke Massie, has built up a user-base of 75,000 followers since 2013. After raising £600,000 via crowdfunding within four weeks, Vibe now has funding amounting to £1.7 million from a number of investors, including Virgin chief Richard Branson.

In a speech made at the #BringTheVibe party, Massie said: “I’ve been told time and time again that I should abandon my roots and migrate Vibe’s head office to London.

“I have always profusely disagreed as I’m a firm believer in Lancashire’s abundance of talent. The overwhelming growth we’ve achieved from our Lancaster base proves that point.

“Vibe is all about connecting people, so having set the business up just four years ago on Twitter, it’s a special moment to have all the people who have made a difference to our journey so far gathered in our new office.”