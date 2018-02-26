It's business - but not as usual - tomorrow for fire ravaged shed company

The owner of a fire hit city shed company has promised customers he will be open for business tomorrow.

John Martin, who has run Sheds 4 U on Aqueduct Street, Preston for the last 15 years spoke of his devastation at the fire, which was spotted at 3am today.

At one point the fire threatened the nearby railway line and trains had to be stopped as fire crew battled to bring the blaze under control.

John said: “I feel numb at this moment in time. We’ve been there many years.”

He said customers could call the business on 01772 821420 if they want to check the progress of orders or could call at the premises.

Several sheds were destroyed in the company’s showroom and some five to 10 orders may be affected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

John added: “Customers can still come down. There won’t be a lot to look at any more but they can come and speak to us if they’ve got any queries. Some orders may be delayed. We are doing our best to carry on but there’s a clean up operation that needs to be done.”