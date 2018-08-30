IN NUMBERS: The impact of rural crime

Have your say

10.3 million people in the UK are living in rural areas.

According to the Rural Crime Survey 2018, 69 per cent of farmers and rural-specific business owners have been a victim of crime over the past 12 months

The average financial impact of crime on rural-specific business owners is £4,800, 13 per cent up on the previous survey in 2015.

Rural crime cost £1.3m in Lancashire last year and £39m across the country

While theft is an issue for people living in rural communities, fly-tipping and speeding are the biggest issues, 57% of people seeing evidence of flytipping and 32% evidence of speeding in their communities in the last 12 months.

The National Farmer's Union has set up a database for Lancashire farmers to report small thefts which they might not report to the police