Huge discounts as Mothercare launches sale

Struggling maternity and baby goods store Mothercare has launched a massive sale, with up to 80 per cent off some items.

The chain issued a profit warning last week after disappointing trading over Christmas.

Now prices have been cut throughout the store - with some items even reaching a whopping 80 per cent off the recommended retail price.

The majority of the sale will end on January 17 - with 50 per cent off feeding, 50 per cent off car seats and 50 per cent off furniture being the most popular savings to be had.

In some of the stores, the clothing range has even dropped to as little as £2 per item.