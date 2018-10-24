How Lancashire landlord's village pub dream turned into a nightmare

Landlord Andy Trotter will close the doors of his pub on Saturday after his dream of running a village inn turned into a nightmare.

The 56-year-old has decided to cut his losses and shut up shop at the White Bull in Bilsborrow after less than eight months as licensee.

Tenant Andy says he has had enough of trying to make a living from the pub on the busy A6 north of Preston despite, he claims, being told by the owners it had a healthy turnover.

“I’ve never drawn a wage since I moved in,” he said. “For years it’s been a dream of mine to run a rural pub and that has been shattered.”

Andy, who has been in the licensed trade since 1993 as a manager, decided to take the plunge as a tenant in March. He claims the owners, Trust Inns of Chorley, told him the pub would do £8,000 a week in summer.

“In fact it didn’t even take £6,000 with food and I’ve just not been able to make a profit,” he said. “We’ve got the pub up and running and I’ve tried to talk to the brewery to get some help, but they just don’t seem to care. I’ve spent loads of money on the upstairs of the pub, with £8,500 on new carpets alone. It’s so frustrating. There are something like 16 pubs a day shutting in Britain and you can see why.”

A spokesman for Trust Inns said: “Trust Inns is always sorry to hear when a licensee decides to offer their notice on a tenancy for one of its 350 public houses.

“Whilst Trust Inns regrets that Mr Trotter feels that he cannot make a success of the pub, the company is confident that the great canalside location and attractive building will be a great opportunity for another licensee.”