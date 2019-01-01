London

How Britain celebrated New Year's Day

How was your New Year's Day?

Quiet one with a hangover, or a feast with family and friends? Here's how us Brits did it in style:

The annual Loony Dook swim in Firth of Forth, Scotland

1. Scotland

pa
Even Donald was spotted in the Firth of Forth

2. Scotland

pa
It's way too cold for that

3. Scotland

pa
Nice unicorn, spotted during the Barry Island New Year's Day swim in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales

4. Wales

pa
