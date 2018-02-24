Hopes high that buyer can be found for Preston building

The asking price for a landmark Preston building has been reduced in a bid to find a buyer.

The Old Docks House in Watery Lane is seen as one of the finest examples of Art Deco architecture in the city.

Despite being on the market for around a year, the property is still up for sale.

Now the asking price has been reduced from £800,000 to £700,000.

Despite considerable interest in the building, no deal has yet been struck.

Estate agents Duxburys Commercial describe the property as “purpose built offices of the Art Deco style”.

The property covers a total of 12,000 square feet and is a mix of open plan and office accomodation.

Conservationsists hope that any new owner will be sympathetic with its heritage and make minimal changes.

The Old Docks House in Watery Lane was built in 1936, serving the Port opposite.

When the docks closed in 1981 so too did the office block.

Since then it has had a succession of owners, including Lancashire Enterprises Ltd for its first eight years.

So far, in the 35 years since it ceased being the administrative headquarters of the Port of Preston, a string of owners have respected its merit and preserved its character and charm.

A North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce spokesman said: “It’s an iconic building within the city and would make an ideal home for a growing company, or a collection of businesses if an investor saw the opportunity to set up a hub.

“Whichever way it progresses, we’d hope to see it let, or sold, without too much delay.”