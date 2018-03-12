Health food chain Holland & Barrett opens new store in Preston

Have your say

Health food chain Holland & Barrett has opened a new store in Preston.

The store now has a new outlet in St George’s Shopping Centre.

The Preston store replaces a Met-RX store, which sold mainly sports nutrition products and was part of the same group as Holland & Barrett

The new branch has four members of staff.

Holland & Barrett’s Preston store manager Joshua Dunroe said:“This is an exciting time for Preston and we look forward to welcoming existing and new customers in store to try out the latest products – and concepts in the health food, beauty and sports categories.”

Customers can try out a bespoke scent station which offers a range of personalised relaxing aromatherapy diffusers and candles, as well as a “pick n mix” fruit and nut station where they can choose their own snack selection.

Holland & Barrett operates more than 1,150 stores worldwide.