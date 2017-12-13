Green light for car park expansion

A new 20 space car park adjacent to a city centre business centre has been approved by planning officials.

The application from Sale-based Brookhouse Group will see a parcel of land south of Cotton Court Business Centre, in Church Street, serve as a temporary car park for the centre after being approved by planning officers on Tuesday (December 12).

Reading from the planning officer’s report, the car park will act “as a temporary car park comprising of 20 spaces to serve Cotton Court Business Centre in associated with the recently approved additional office space”.

Planning officers noted: “The proposed development is acceptable for a temporary period and would not have any unacceptable adverse impacts upon highway safety or the street scene.”

The extra parking spaces come after Cotton Court was successful in its application in September to bring 16 ‘business pods’ to the site, in the shape of shipping containers, pictured, as a way of offering start-up businesses a cost-effective private office space.

Cotton Court director Robert Binns said at the time: “Our aim is to continue to act as an incubator for hungry, bright young entrepreneurs and give them the space and support to realise their ambitions in business.”