Green fingered Garstang businesses win Bloom awards

A big thank you has been given to the many businesses which brought flower power to Garstang this summer.

Shops and pubs took up the challenge to enter Garstang In Bloom's business contest, helping to make the market town a “must visit “ destination with eye-catching floral displays.

The winners of this year’s Garstang in Bloom Business Awards were announced this week at a fund-raising event organised by IGT (Independent Garstang Traders) at local venue the Wyrebank.

Five businesses scooped gold awards - the Royal Oak Hotel, Garstang Deli, The Tithe Barn, Carr’s Jewellers and the Kings Arms.

Silver certificates went to Bombshell Betty’s, Whites of Garstang, Garstang Fish and Chips and the Cobblers Cafe Bar. Meanwhile The Dressing Room picked up a bronze certificate.

A new Innovation Award in memory of former Bloom chair Norah Hoyles was won by Bombshell Betty’s. Cobblers Cafe Bar also won an award for innovation.

Luke Pollard, Chair of Independent Garstang Traders, said: “It was a great awards and fundraising evening -a perfect time to celebrate all the hard work that the Garstang in Bloom team do for our beautiful town and to award some of the fantastic floral displays from our business community.”

Luke continued:“We have to thank our hosts Wyrebank, the fabulous Buddy Good Guys for keeping us entertained, the mayor, youth mayor and deputy youth mayor for helping on the night and the local businesses that kindly donated raffle prizes for the event.”

“We hope to have raised £150 for the Garstang in Bloom team too.”

He added: “We’re hoping this event will grow in the years to come with more and more businesses taking part.”

Tickets for the celebratory awards night cost £6.00 and included food and entertainment.