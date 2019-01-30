Gas leak detected at Chorley industrial park after van crashes into gas works

Have your say

Emergency services are in Chorley this morning after a van crashed into gas works - causing gas to leak out.

Ackhurst Road in the Common Bank Industrial Estate, Chorley was closed earlier this morning after a white van crashed into gas works off the road.

A white van has crashed into gas works in Chorley

Firefighters from Chorley, Leyland and Penwortham were called to the incident at 7.33am where firefighters reported a "smell of gas".

LIVE BLOG: Travel chaos and schools closed as snow and ice hits Lancashire

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the van in question had "collided with an external gas insulation unit resulting in a fracture to the gas installation".

They added: "Cadent gas engineers are currently on site to repair the fracture and firefighters are on scene on standby to monitor the situation and assist in the event of a gas leak."

Firefighters attending the scene

READ MORE: SCHOOL CLOSURES: These are the 34 schools closed across Lancashire due to snow and ice

As of 10.35am, Cadent engineers were advising that there "might be some disruption to the gas supply" to nearby industrial units around the Common Bank area.

The road was closed after the incident until around 9am, a Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed.

No casualties have been reported.

At 12.54pm, a spokesman from the fire service confirmed the incident "has now been resolved and crews have left the scene".