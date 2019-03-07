Game of Thrones, Star Wars and James Bond stars to headline first ever South Ribble Comic Con

James Bond, Game of Thrones, the Marvel Universe, and Star Wars.

Those are just some of the films and television series that will be represented by stars at the first ever South Ribble Comic Con in Bamber Bridge later this month.

Caroline Munro in her heyday

There will be six star guests on the day, the headline being Caroline Munro – known for being helicopter pilot Naomi, confidant of super villain Stromberg in the James Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me.

Organiser David Baber said: “I’m a big comic con fan myself so I’m heavily invested in events like this.

"It’s South Ribble’s very first and it’s a fab venue.”

Some 18 schools in the borough are promoting the event, as well as the leisure centres in Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham.

Other guests on the day include Ross O’Hennessy, known as the Lord of Bones in hit show Game of Thrones.

Chris Bunn – the original Stormtrooper in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope – will also be available for visitors to chat with.

And the event is looking to host collection points, both food and money, to support those living on the streets in Leyland and wider South Ribble.

“We wanted to do something to help others at the same time,”

David explained. “This is massive for South Ribble and we are very pleased to be putting it on.”

The comic con comes to South Ribble Tennis and Fitness Centre on Sunday, March 31.

For more information visit www.mseevents.co.uk.