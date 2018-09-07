Fylde woman launches children's language tutor service

Children and parents in the Preston and Fylde areas are invited to a free launch party for a new business teaching French and Spanish to children aged 0 to 11.

Lingotot Preston has been launched by Natasha Clough, 30, of Wesham.

Originally from Cleveleys Natasha, a mum of two, qualified secondary school teacher and private tutor, will host the taster session with refreshments and a free raffle, at the Space Centre, Pedders Lane, Ashton, from 9.30am on Monday, September 10.

To book a free place visit www.lingotot.com/classes/1345#booknow

Following the launch party, Lingotot Preston will host classes at community venues across the Preston and Kirkham areas, as well as teaching children in nurseries and primary schools. .

Classes are interactive and fun with learning through songs, stories, games, drama and play.