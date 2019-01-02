Fylde holiday village retains top rating for tenth year

A Lancashire holiday attraction is set up nicely for its 25th year after retaining its five star rating from Visit England.

This is the tenth consecutive year that Ribby Hall Village has been awarded five stars and it remains the only five-star holiday village in the region.

Ribby Hall chief executive Paul Harrison

Visit England awarded its rating based on the experiences of an assessor during a recent overnight stay at Ribby Hall Village.

The assessor rated The Village in ten different operational areas and every single one received a five-star score.

Areas assessed included reception services, accommodation, shops, bars, restaurants, entertainment, sports facilities and general ambience.

In all these areas, the assessor looked closely at cleanliness, quality and maintenance of facilities, choices available, customer service and friendliness.

The assessor commented favourably on the reception, general cleanliness and maintenance of The Village, friendly service in the bars and eateries, the choice of activities for children, the emphasis placed on recycling and general improvements to the grounds.

Confirmation of the five-star rating comes at the end of a year during which the family-owned holiday village has notched up several awards including two National Fitness Awards for its Health Club, and the Good Spa Guide award for Best UK Day Spa for The SPA Hotel.

Chief executive Paul Harrison said: “We strive constantly to do the very best we can for all our guests at Ribby Hall Village, so our five-star rating is very important to us.

“I’m delighted for the whole team who all work extremely hard not just to maintain our excellent standards but to keep raising them.

“We celebrate our 25-year anniversary in 2019 and this latest rating is a great start to the very exciting year ahead for our business.”

The 100 acres were originally acquired by Paul Harrison’s father, in 1994 when part of it was a run-down caravan site. Over the years, the site has been developed, employing over 600 staff and welcoming more than one million visitors a year.