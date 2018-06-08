Furniture retailer Fabb Sofas falls into administration

A sofa retailer with a branch in Preston has gone into administration.

Fabb Sofas, which has a store at the Capitol Centre Retail Park in Walton-le-Dale, was placed into administration yesterday (Thursday, June 7) with the business unable to "continue to meet payments as they fall due".

Nine stores are affected, including the one in at the Capitol Centre Retail Park.

The shock closure came just hours before one South Ribble customer was due to take delivery of a brand new sofa.

"We were told it would be here between 12 and one, but when it didn't arrive we tried to contact Fabb," said a furious Alison Walmsley from Longton.

"I couldn't believe it when I found out the company had gone into administration that very morning.

"They had even rung us the day before to make sure we'd be in.

"We've now got a big space in the lounge where the sofa should be. And if we have to go out and buy a replacement it's normally weeks before it's delivered.

"In the meantime what are we going to sit on? And will we get our money back?"

Toby Scott Underwood and Peter David Dickens from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) were appointed as joint administrators of the company on Thursday.

In a statement on the Fabb Sofas website, PWC write: "Since incorporation, the Company has grown rapidly to nine stores across England and Scotland.

"Despite achieving significant revenues in such a short period, the business remained reliant on external funding to support trading losses.

"Without external funding, the business could not continue to meet payments as they fall due."

A PWC spokesman added: "Given the cash flow position, the management team undertook a sales process to find a purchaser who could provide the funding required to continue to deliver the business plan and take the Company forward.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to achieve a sale and as such the directors had no option but to appoint administrators to protect the creditors of the Company.

"Please refer to the information provided in the relevant sections below.

"For any other queries please email fabbsofas@uk.pwc.com."

The announcement comes only four months after a £2 million revamp of the Capitol Centre Retail Park bringing improvements to Fabb Sofas, Vue Cinema, and Tapi Carpets.

The furniture store was founded in 2016 by DFS founder Lord Kirkham.

The 73-year-old was reported to be worth £1.2 billion in the 2018 Sunday Times Rich List.

The Post has contacted PWC for clarity over the future of the Walton-le-Dale store and its staff's jobs.