Fresh series of rail strikes across Lancashire in run-up to Christmas

Pre-Christmas rail travel will be disrupted after a fresh series of strikes were announced.

Rail union the RMT has announced extra strike dates in its long-running dispute with operator Northern over the role of guards on trains.

RMT members have been staging one-day strikes on Saturday since September, which were due to finish on November 10.

However, this morning the union has announced five extra strike days - all on Saturdays - in the run-up to Christmas.

There will now be strike action on

Saturday, November 24

Saturday, December 1

Saturday, December 8

Saturday, December 15

Currently Northern is managing to run about 30 per cent of services on strike days, with routes including Preston to Manchester and Blackpool to Preston severely disrupted.