Fresh faces take on vintage market-side pub

An iconic city pub has been saved from closure after being taken over by new owners.

The Market Tavern in Market Street has been taken over by Meat and Drink Co, run by Jeremy Rowlands and Rebecca Scott, after former landlord Graham Rowson announced the pub’s closure earlier this month.

“With the new markets – as well as it being a great pub – we thought it was a good opportunity to develop going forward,” Jeremy said.

“We don’t want to change much with it but what we do want to do is introduce a new menu with fresh ingredients from sourced locally from the markets. We’ve also expanded the range of drinks available bringing ask lines and craft beers to the site.”

The pub will remain open until 11pm Sunday to Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

As well as the Market Tavern, the duo are behind the ongoing plans to restore the Plau Inn in Friargate, transforming it into a state of the art gin bar.