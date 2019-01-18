Football stars from Preston, Blackburn and Blackpool develop a taste for a Shack attack

Preston fan Daniel Bhanot has gone from cheering his football heroes to feeding them after taking over a healthy eating business in the city.



The 25-year-old is also re-fuelling players at Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool as Health Shack meals have become the food of choice at all three professional clubs.

Talks are going on with non-league Bamber Bridge to join the sporting client list.

And at least one former international player is taking delivery of Daniel’s dishes at his home in Lancashire after recommendations from his mates in the game.

“We feel honoured and incredibly proud to know professional clubs, with their specialised nutritional needs, think our food is good enough to feed to their players,” said the former Hutton Grammar School pupil.

“But especially North End. From being a season ticket holder as a kid and idolising the Preston players, I’m now seeing them and getting great feedback from them about the meals we put together.

“Footballers and their clubs are understandably picky about food and they expect only the best. so for them to recognise what we do is a great feeling.”

Daniel took over Health Shack after its initial owners found it tough going in its first two years.

His young team have redesigned the menu and revitalised the business with all food fresh every day.

They serve takeaway meals at their city centre shop in Miller Arcade. And they also hand deliver packages from 10 to 30 meals from an extensive healthy menu.

All dishes come with full nutrition advice from calories to weight, protein, carbs, fat and salt content.

And Health Shack is looking to widen its area of delivery to nationwide with a refrigerated service.

From his experience so far, Daniel reckons it is not just footballers, but the people of Preston, who are becoming more health conscious about what they eat.

“We’re getting there as a city,” he said. “There are lots of new gyms opening and the more people use them the more they become motivated to eat well.

“Like most towns and cities it used to be all burgers and pizzas. But now people are becoming more discerning about food.

“We are finding that our lunchtime trade is building up from people who work in the city centre. We are also getting a lot of students from the university and Newman College.

"Young people are eating more sensibly these days and that can only be good.”

