Fixed odds betting terminals: How much will be lost while MPs are away?

Nationally gamblers will lose an estimated £210m on high-stakes betting machines during MPs’ summer holiday, with 12 parliamentary constituencies to see losses of over £1m.
During the 42-day break, an estimated £210m* will be lost by gamblers on the machines, which have frequently been linked to gambling harm.
READ MORE>>> £3m lost in a single summer - why Lancashire gamblers are counting the cost of high-stakes bets
* Based on Fixed odds Betting Terminals APPG estimate of £5m lost on FOBTs each day.
READ MORE>>> Fixed odds betting terminals: What are they? Why are they controversial? What’s the Government doing about the issue?
Preston –
· Recess period: £409,906
· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £24,133,913
South Ribble –
· Recess period: £204,953
· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £12,066,957
Chorley –
· Recess period: £170,794
· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £10,055,795
Wyre –
· Recess period: £256,191
· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £15,083,696
Fylde –
· Recess period: £136,635
· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £8,044,640
Blackpool –
· Recess period: £748,387
· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £44,245,510
Burnley –
· Recess period: £222,032
· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £13,072,534
Hyndburn –
· Recess period: £222,032
· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £13,072,534
Lancaster –
· Recess period: £342,509
· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £19,106,012
Pendle –
· Recess period: £204,953
· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £12,066,957
Ribble Valley –
· Recess period: £34,159
· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £2,011,162