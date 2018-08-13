Fixed odds betting terminals: How much will be lost while MPs are away?

Nationally gamblers will lose an estimated £210m on high-stakes betting machines during MPs’ summer holiday, with 12 parliamentary constituencies to see losses of over £1m.

During the 42-day break, an estimated £210m* will be lost by gamblers on the machines, which have frequently been linked to gambling harm.

* Based on Fixed odds Betting Terminals APPG estimate of £5m lost on FOBTs each day.

Preston –

· Recess period: £409,906

· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £24,133,913

South Ribble –

· Recess period: £204,953

· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £12,066,957

Chorley –

· Recess period: £170,794

· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £10,055,795

Wyre –

· Recess period: £256,191

· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £15,083,696

Fylde –

· Recess period: £136,635

· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £8,044,640

Blackpool –

· Recess period: £748,387

· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £44,245,510

Burnley –

· Recess period: £222,032

· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £13,072,534

Hyndburn –

· Recess period: £222,032

· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £13,072,534

Lancaster –

· Recess period: £342,509

· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £19,106,012

Pendle –

· Recess period: £204,953

· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £12,066,957

Ribble Valley –

· Recess period: £34,159

· Cumulative (2008 – 2016): £2,011,162