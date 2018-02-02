First glimpse of Lancashire’s new train of the future

The first new electric train built for rail operator Northern is nearly ready to roll off the production line.

And it will make its debut on the Lancashire tracks by the end of the year.

Northern bosses have revealed the new unit, or a diesel version, will be put into service on either the Blackpool or Windermere to Manchester Airport route.

The train is one of 98 being built as part of £490m deal to modernise the rail operator’s fleet to meet customer demand and electricification of the line from Manchester through the North West.

Forty three electric and 55 diesel trains are now being built at CAF’s plant in Zaragoza, Spain.

Steve Timothy of Eversholt Rail, which will own the trains, said: “This is a very exciting project. We are delighted to be working with Northern.”

