Firms embrace Preston's 'exciting potential'

A collection of businesses in Preston are surfing on the city’s wave of change.

It comes as cranes and new buildings are dotted across the city’s skyline with an ever-increasing range of well-known and independent restaurants, bars and cafes opening.

Preston Partnership, established as a Community Interest Company in 2018, was created to harness some of that excitement.

Director of Preston Partnership and director of Cassidy + Ashton, Alban Cassidy said: “Preston has a lot to offer and is a great place to do business.

“I am glad to see that so many people are getting behind this positive initiative that is led by business and supported by the city council.

“There is a lot to be achieved by working together and promoting the success of the city.”

Founding member and interim chief executive of Preston City Council Adrian Phillips said: “We are proud to be playing an active role in supporting the development of Preston Partnership.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to better engage with Preston businesses for the benefit of the city and to support the local economy.”

Preston Partnership offers an opportunity for collaborative dialogue between the public, private and third sectors and actively engage in the development and future potential of Preston.

The partnership’s first quarterly meeting takes place tomorrow (Thursday, March 14) between 8am and 10am at the Harris.

Speakers will set the scene and provide updates on key schemes happening in and around the city.