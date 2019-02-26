Firms can get funding to help with Brexit custom changes

Firms in the UK that need to complete customs declarations can get funding for training and IT improvements to help them cope with Brexit.

HMRC is offering two different types of grants in preparation for the UK leaving the EU.

Grants are available for firms that complete customs declarations

Businesses can apply to get funding for:

- Training that helps their employees to complete customs declarations and processes.

- IT improvements to help their business complete customs declarations more efficiently.

Firms can apply to the Customs Training and IT Grants Scheme if they complete customs declarations and are established in, or has a branch in, the UK. This includes customs brokers, freight forwarders and fast parcel operators.

For the training grant, companies must complete customs declarations for themselves or someone else (or intend to in the future) and import from, or export to the EU and complete customs declarations (or intend to complete customs declarations in the future). The money must be used to give employees the skills to complete customs declarations and processes or help other businesses with import and export processes. The grant will cover up to 50 and 70 per cent of training costs, depending on the number of company employees and its turnover.

To be eligible for the IT improvements grant, firms must currently complete customs declarations for importers and exporters, have 250 employees or fewer and have an annual turnover of less than €50 million. The grant must be used to buy software that will help the business to complete customs declarations more efficiently. It can also be put towards hardware that’s needed for the software to run, the installation of the software and hardware, the first year licence and training for employees to use the software. The maximum grant available is £200,000.

Businesses can apply for just one of the grants, or both.

Visit www.customsintermediarygrant.co.uk/registration to apply.