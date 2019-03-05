Family businesses crucial to the Lancashire economy

Family businesses are at the heart of a vibrant Lancashire economy, according to a leading charity in the county.

Age Concern Central Lancashire has signed up to sponsor the Family Business of the Year category at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, one of the county’s leading business awards.

Two thirds of UK businesses are family owned and employ more than 12 million people across the county.

The BIBAs is open for applications in 20 categories with the deadline for entries due to close on March 29.

Suzanne Carr, Chief Executive at Age Concern Central Lancashire, said: “You will find family businesses in every sector of the Lancashire economy and their long-term and innovative outlook is at the heart of their success.

“As a charity business, which has people at its heart, we recognise and appreciate the strong values of responsible capitalism which run through family businesses and that is why we are delighted to be sponsoring this category at the BIBAs.

“Now we are urging family firms from across Lancashire to come forward and tell us their stories about their proud pasts and bright futures through their BIBAs applications.”

Businesses from across Lancashire have until Friday, March 29 to get their applications in to the BIBAs.

Those entrants selected to go forward to the first round of judging will meet panels for face-to-face interviews from May 13, with the finalists unveiled on June 3.

The second round of judging, The BIBAs On Tour, sees judges head on the road to visit the premises of businesses.

In 2018, the lifetime achievement award, Lancastrian of the Year, went to Tony Attard, the High Sheriff of Lancashire and founder of Burnley-based textiles firm, Panaz.

To enter visit, www.thebibas.co.uk.