The Post was shown around the complex by Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Coun Peter Wilson

Exclusive sneak peek inside Chorley's new £8.4 million digital business hub

The Post has been given an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of Lancashire's newest business hubs.

Located off Euxton Lane in Chorley, the Strawberry Fields Digital Hub is progressing well...

The new complex, costing 8.4 million, will see businesses spread out across three floors

1. Three-storey fun

A mixture of office space will be provided including hot desks, micro offices and large office suites

2. Office space

Strawberry Fields is set to open in May 2019

3. Opening

Some 40,000 square feet of office space is up for grabs

4. Office space

