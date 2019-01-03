Disputed plans for homes in Goosnargh are set for approval

Have your say

Proposals for 140 new homes in a semi-rural village are recommended for approval by town planners despite about 160 objections.

MP for Preston North Ben Wallace and parish councils in Goosnargh and Whittingham are also against the application for Bushells Farm in Mill Lane, Goosnargh.

Residents say that, taking into account all plans for housing for their villages, it would triple the size of the area.

Mr Wallace objected to the application for a range of reasons but also argued that with the former Whittingham Hospital site stalling, it demonstrated that there was no need for more developments.

He also called for the applications to be delayed until [Preston’s] housing supply targets are amended, an appeal backed by Whittingham Parish Council.

The plans from Gerald Gornall and Community Gateway Association would include 63 affordable houses at the 7.7hectare site.

However, Goosnargh Parish Council says that there is a lack of a sufficiently robust case for the level of affordable housing proposed.

Councillors will make a decision on the application at a planning meeting at Preston on Thursday, January 10.

Plans include new vehicular and pedestrian accesses to the south of Mill Lane, and to the east side of Church Lane.