Director hunt for Lancashire Enterprise Partnership

The Lancashire Enterprise Partnership is looking to strengthen its executive board with the recruitment of three new directors.

As well as increasing the number of board members to 22, the three appointments will be linked to specific remits directly aligned the LEP’s economic priorities.

These include skills and technical education, SME business growth and productivity, and strategic place-marketing.

In addition to bringing experience and insight, the successful candidates will be expected to play a major role in helping deliver the LEP’s overarching Strategic Economic Plan.

The plan is underpinned by public investment of nearly £1 bn, with almost 50 strategic development, business growth, innovation, skills, infrastructure and place-marketing initiatives under way in the county.

Significant investment projects include the £320m Local Growth Fund, the £434m City Deal for Central Lancashire and the £20m Growing Places Investment Fund.

Other programmes include the Boost business support service for SMEs, the county’s Skills and Employment Hub, the £12.5m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund and the county’s Advanced Manufacturing and Energy Enterprise Zone Cluster.

LEP board chairman Edwin Booth said: “Lancashire has one of the largest economies in the North with over 53,000 businesses generating £29bn per year.

“Employment projections and other performance indicators suggest our economy is set to grow significantly over the next ten years, and we need to be geared up to maximise the opportunities.

“We are therefore looking to recruit several new directors who will help us build on the strong foundations established by the LEP and support our continued delivery of sustainable, high quality and inclusive economic growth.

“Further, we are seeking individuals with a range of specialist skills which match a number of the strategic themes within Lancashire’s Strategic Economic Plan.”