Date set for when work will start on Chorley's Market Walk extension

Chorley Council has confirmed when work will get underway on building the new multimillion pound Market Walk extension.

The £12 million build will start next Monday as part of Chorley Council’s – who own the shopping centre – attempts to bring in more people to the town centre.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “We are really excited now we are ready to start the main construction and this development will be a key factor in giving our town centre a long term future.”

The extension will see a M&S Foodhall, six-screen Reel Cinema, and Loungers restaurant come to the site, with negotiations continuing with a number of other high profile businesses over the remaining units according to council bosses.

The council is currently re-shaping the town’s car parking facilities, including an extra 96 spaces at the Friday Street car park which is set to be fully reopened by Friday, November 16.

A new pedestrian crossing over the bypass is also set to be completed by Monday, October 15.

Coun Bradley added: “We appreciate there will be some disruption in the coming months but we’ve done our bit to create plenty of new parking spaces with lots of free options and it’s important everyone does their bit and continues to visit the town centre.”