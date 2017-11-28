Cycle Christmas Market comes to Preston’s Continental pub

Cycling fans hoping for a wheelie good Christmas will be pedalling down to Preston’s Continental pub on Sunday December 10 (noon to 5pm) in search of some unusual gifts for the festive season.

A Cycle Christmas Market will be bringing together some of the area’s specialist businesses for a unique afternoon dedicated to all things bikes.

Hosted by Random Adventure, a Lancashire-based outfit organising cycle-related events, the market is expected to attract riders from all across the county in search of some special presents and bargains.

Entry is free and local suppliers will be offering one-off deals ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

Penwortham-based Broadgate Cycles are promising some exclusive day only offers.

Other stalls will include Me to Ewe Designs who will be showing off their hand-made trophies and metal stands, the Seatpost Man (John Lee) who will be showing riders how to restore their beloved cycles and Chris Evans from Bike Bible will be bringing along some of the company’s latest lines in kit with some special Velo 21 deals.

And the team from waste2waist.co.uk will also be there to display their unique range of trouser belts and accessories made from recycled tyres and inner tubes - materials which would otherwise have gone to landfill.

Random Adventure recently hosted an evening with former world champion and world record holder Graham Obree in Clitheroe.

After the Christmas Market the Continental (left) will be showing the Graham Obree film Thunder Mountain with tickets costing £4.90.