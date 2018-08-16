Countdown is on for inspiring Lancashire companies

Preparations for the ceremony of one of Lancashire’s leading business awards are now in full swing.

The Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, is expected to attract more than 1,000 members of the county’s business community next month.

Tony Whittaker, of multi-disciplinary water and energy consultancy Carbonbit, said the awards will offer leading firms the opportunity to promote themselves to their peers.

The group has signed up to be sponsor of the awards evening which takes place in the Tower Ballroom at The Blackpool Tower.

Tony said: “The BIBAs are the awards which the whole of Lancashire knows and the one they all want to win, so we knew we wanted to partner with them.

“Carbonbit is a new arrival to the Lancashire business scene offering companies in Lancashire and beyond the opportunity to save money by funding and implementing their reduction in utilities consumption - for no up-front cost.

“The process starts with a free audit to see what can be done to lower your consumption.

“The final implementation has an AAA+ insurance backed guarantee. So it really is a win-win.

“When we were looking at ways to introduce ourselves as a new offering, The BIBAs was an obvious fit for us.”

The BIBAs’ awards ceremony takes place on Friday, September 14 with tickets almost sold out for the event which will see 18 prizes handed out to the county’s leading businesses.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the awards’ organisers, the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said the preparations for the evening are close to completion.

She said: “Once again we have businesses from across Lancashire are supplying the BIBAs ceremony.

“Everything from the flowers handed to the winners to the audio-visual, as well as the catering and venue, are all from Lancashire.”

“We will be spending more than £140,000 with local businesses for a further year.”

In 2017, the winners of the Business of the Year category, Burnley-based refrigerated vehicle specialist, CoolKit, also collected the Manufacturer of the Year award, while Preston-based Sunshine Events also winning two categories, Employer of the Year and Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility.

Fox Brothers, which is headquartered in Poulton-le-Fylde, was the winner of the Construction Business of the Year, with Blackburn non-profit making body, Community and Business Partners, winning the Third Sector of the Year category.

For full details of the awards up for grabs at the BIBAs 2018, visit its official website at www.thebibas.co.uk.