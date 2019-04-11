Coffee chain announces plans to create 28 new jobs across Penwortham and Fulwood sites

Whats’s happening?

National coffee chain Costa Coffee is to open two new outlets in the Preston area in coming weeks.

Where are the shops?

Work is already well-underway on both shops - one in the former Gillibrand fireplace shop at 62 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, and one at the under-construction mini retail park off Eastway, Fulwood.

When will they be open?

Bosses at Costa have confirmed the shop in Penwortham will open at the end of April, and say the shop in Fulwood is to open in “mid summer”.

How many jobs will be created?

There will be 10 new jobs created at the Penwortham shop and 18 positions created at the new Fulwood shop.

What will the coffee shops be like?

The shop in Fulwood will be 1,800 sq ft in size with a drive-through service. The drive-through lane will exit via the main retail park entrance, and then will wrap around the building before exiting via the wider scheme’s car park to another access on to Oliver’s Place.

In Penwortham, Costa has been given the green light for an external seating area. Safety bollards will be fixed on the forecourt area.

What does the company have to say?

Speaking about the Penwortham shop, a Costa Coffee spokesman said: “Costa Coffee, the nation’s favourite coffee shop brand is pleased to confirm that our new store in Penwortham, Preston, will be opening at the end of April and will be bringing 10 new jobs to the local area.

“We are looking forward to being an active part of the local community, getting involved with events; providing the store as a meeting place and helping with fundraising.”