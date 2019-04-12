Clinical waste collection contract for Preston soon to be awarded

Have your say

A clinical waste collection contract for Preston is poised to be awarded to Cannon Hygiene.

Following a tendering process, which saw seven bids sent to the city council for the contract, Cannon Hygiene was selected.

If councillors vote to confirm the company as a contractor at Cabinet at Town Hall on Wednesday the work will cost the authority £39,320 per annum, not including VAT.

Preston City Council documents state: “The council has a legal obligation to arrange for the collection of clinical waste produced by domestic residents within Preston.

“The collection of this waste is not directly undertaken by Council staff due to the specialist nature of the waste.

“A new collection contract is required.”