Christmas 2017 supermarket opening times in Preston and South Ribble

If you’ve forgotten the sprouts, don’t panic, as here are the opening hours of Preston and South Ribble’s major supermarkets over the festive period

Asda, Eastway, Fulwood

Saturday, December 23 – Closes at midnight

Christmas Eve – 10.30am – 4.30pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 9am – 6pm

Wednesday, December 27 – Opens at 7am

Thursday, December 28 – Opens 24 hours

Friday, December 29 – Opens 24 hours

Saturday, December 30 – Closes at 10pm

New Year’s Eve – 10.30am – 4.30pm

New Year’s Day – 10am – 6pm

Tuesday, January 2 – Opens at 7am

Morrisons, Mariners Way, Preston Docks

Saturday, December 23 – 6am – 12 midnight

Christmas Eve – 10am -4pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 9am – 5pm

Morrisons, Blackpool Road, Preston

Saturday, December 23 – 6am – 12midnight

Christmas Eve – 11am – 5pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Sainsbury’s, Flintoff Way, Preston

Saturday, December 23 – 7am – 10pm

Christmas Eve – 11am – 5pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Booths, Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, Preston

Saturday, December 23 – 7am – 11pm

Christmas Eve – 9am – 4pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 10am – 4pm

Saturday, December 30 – 7am – 10pm

New Year’s Eve – 9.30am – 4pm

New Year’s Day – 10am – 4pm

Booths, Millbrook Way, Penwortham

Saturday, December 23 – 7am – 10pm

Christmas Eve – 9am – 4pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 10am – 4pm

Wednesday, December 27 – 8am – 9pm

New Year’s Eve- 9.30am – 4pm

New Year’s Day – 10am – 4pm

Aldi, Corporation Street, Preston

Saturday, December 23 – 8am – 10pm

Christmas Eve – 10am – 4pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Closed

Wednesday, December 27 – 8am – 10pm

New Year’s Eve – 10am – 4pm

New Year’s Day – Closed

Waitrose, Capitol

Centre, Walton-le-Dale

December 23 – 8am – 9pm

Christmas Eve – 11am – 5pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Closed

Wednesday, December 27 – 8am – 9pm

New Year’s Eve – 11am – 5pm

New Year’s Day – Closed