Chorley town centre's Christmas boom with almost 10,000 festive visitors

More than 9,000 people visited Chorley town centre over Christmas to sample its festive goings on, new data has revealed.

Chorley Council has revealed that the staggering number of people visited the town for its Winter Wonderland experience, to take a ride on the Santa Express to Astley Hall and visit Father Christmas in his grotto in the Market Walk shopping centre.

Chorley's Winter Wonderland

More than 5,500 of the total number was made up of visitors attending the Winter Wonderland on the Cleveland Street car park to go ice skating during its month-long stay in the town centre.

Chorley Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “It has been fantastic to see so many people visiting Chorley this Christmas and enjoying the festive attractions with their family and friends.

“The feedback has been extremely positive with many people telling us how much they have enjoyed ice skating, having a drink and something to eat in the teepees and meeting Father Christmas, both in Astley Hall and in the new grotto in Market Walk.”

Coun Wilson added: “These types of attractions and events are putting Chorley on the map with many people visiting from across Lancashire, Greater Manchester and even Cheshire and

Santa Express train at Astley Hall

Merseyside.

“They provide a real boost for the local economy and we’d like to thank everyone for visiting and supporting Chorley town centre.”

The council also offered festive offers on free parking in some areas to attract more shoppers in the the town.

And preparations for this year’s Christmas showcase are now well underway, officials have revealed, with enquiries to extend the Christmas markets.

The ice rink at Chorley's Winter Wonderland

“We have already started to think about Christmas 2019 and how we can ensure even more people can enjoy our festive attractions,” Coun Wilson explained.

“We are working with local traders to look at the possibility of extending the Christmas market and are will be providing more details throughout the year.”

• For a round-up of events and attractions in Chorley in 2019, from carnivals to the flower show, visit www.checkoutchorley.com