Chorley pub bounces back from fire to set up new B&B business

A landmark village pub that was destroyed in a huge blaze several years ago is seeking to go into the B&B business.

The popular Dressers Arms suffered a devastating fire in April, 2014, and was subsequently rebuilt less than a year later.

The Dressers Arms was badly damaged by fire in 2014

Now a planning application has gone in for the proposed change of use of two adjacent properties to be made into bed and breakfast accommodation in connection with the pub.

The application - relating to numbers 1 and 2 Hollin Croft - has been submitted to Chorley Council’s planing department.

The Dressers Arms, Briers Brow, Wheelton, next to the A674 between Chorley and Blackburn, was put up for sale for £1.9m after being rebuilt.

It was bought by hospitality boss Jack Catterall, who also owns the adjacent Little Hong Kong Restaurant, from owner and landlord Steve Turner.

The restaurant was also destroyed in the blaze and temporarily put out of business before it, too, was rebuilt.

READ MORE: Owner devastated by 'huge' blaze

Some 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Dressers Arms which broke out at around 5.30am.

The fire was so intense that teams of firefighters piped water to the scene from the Leeds and Liverpool Canal more than half-a-mile away.

Two residents at the pub escaped unharmed and the adjoining properties were evacuated as firefighters in six fire engines from Blackburn, Chorley and Bamber Bridge, battled to prevent the flames spreading to nearby homes.

Folk watched in horror as flames were seen coming out of the roof and passers by stopped to take videos and photographs.