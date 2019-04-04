Chorley outdoor learning charity to get investment boost thanks to University of Bolton partnership

Have your say

One of Chorley's leading outdoor charities has teamed up with a growing Greater Manchester university.

The Anderton Centre, based at Lower Rivington Reservoir, Anderton, has joined forces with the University of Bolton.

The Anderton Centre (Henna Jasmin)

The university has become the ‘sole member’ of the Centre, which means the charity is now part of the University of Bolton Group, which includes Bolton College and Bolton University

Technical College.

The centre offers high-quality and unique experiences for education establishments, community groups, voluntary and commercial organisations.

The university will now invest to help the charity to buy new equipment, carry out maintenance and refurbish rooms.

Zara Aleem, who is studying Sports Level 3, takes aim at archery (Image: Henna Jasmin)

And although part of the University Group, The Anderton Centre will remain a separate legal entity and a registered charity.

It will also retain its name, Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative, and its identity. LOAI will continue to seek grants and donations to pursue its charitable objectives.

Bill Dawson, Executive Director of Special Projects and Director of the University’s Institute of Management, who has been appointed as Chair of the Centre’s trustees, said: “We see

this as a major benefit for the Centre itself and for students and staff across the University of Bolton Group.

“The Anderton Centre is located in a magnificent setting and we believe it will help to boost the student experience for our learners.

“Colleagues will also be able to take part in a number of exciting outdoor pursuits as part of their development to help team-building.

“The Centre will greatly benefit from having strong links with the University Group, while retaining its independence.”

The Anderton Centre uses adventure and problem-solving activities to build confidence, increase self-esteem, develop teamwork and independence.

It has been delivering residential education programmes to schools for more than 20 years. It has a group of professionally qualified outdoor instructors supported by a dedicated

Centre management team and is an approved activity provider.

Students from Bolton College recently took part in a series of enrichment activities at the centre which helped to enhance their course experience.

They learnt the importance of team work and built up their confidence by undertaking a range of activities, including archery, camping, kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing, problem solving, orienteering, and a climbing wall.

Bolton College student Ash Farkoosh said: “The experience was amazing. The activities were challenging but fun and we were able to mix with other students and make new friends.

“It really builds confidence and I can’t wait to go again.”

Bill Webster, Principal of Bolton College, said: “This presents a wonderful opportunity for the College to help ensure that our students can have the opportunity to experience these

activities and enrich the time they spend here.”

Professor George E Holmes, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Bolton, said: “We are delighted that The Anderton Centre has joined the University Group alongside

Bolton College, UTC Bolton and our strategic partnership with Alliance Learning.

“It is a fantastic facility that provides amazing experiences for people, especially young people, in a beautiful part of the countryside on the West Pennine Moors.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Anderton Centre and considering a booking please visit www.andertoncentre.co.uk or contact David Germain, Head of Centre, or any of the team on 01257 484 220 info@andertoncentre.co.uk