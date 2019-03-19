Chorley leisure group buys its 21st hotel

Have your say

Lancashire-based Alfa Leisureplex Group has announced its latest aquisition – the seafront Monarch Hotel in Bridlington.

The Alfa Leisureplex Group is the only employee- owned travel company within the UK and has been catering for clients on coach holidays and hotel breaks for more than 30 years in top seaside resorts throughout Great Britain.

This will be the Chorley-based group’s 21st addition to the Leisureplex Hotel Group and its second hotel on the Yorkshire coast alongside the Cumberland Hotel in Scarborough.

The impressive Monarch Hotel occupies a prime position on the seafront of the East Yorkshire resort, providing guests with panoramic sea views from the bar area, the ground floor lounge and a number of bedrooms.

Karen Sawbridge, managing director of Alfa Leisureplex Group, said: ‘Our Leisureplex hotels are hugely popular with customers and we are proud to welcome the Monarch Hotel as the latest addition to the group.

“Our quality hotels are matched by our professional, friendly staff whom really do represent the very best of the UK hospitality industry so guests can be reassured of a warm welcome.”

The Alfa Leisureplex Group is an employee-owned organisation run for the benefit of our employees.

The Group believes that employee ownership produces more commitment to delivering a quality customer experience and higher standards of customer service.

The Alfa Leisureplex Group business has annual consolidated gross sales of over £42m.

Its employees share equally in the profits produced by the businesses

Bridlington is a popular seaside resort with many Lancashire visitors.

Guests can enjoy miles of level promenade and perfect golden beaches, or take a wander through the historic old town or explore the cliff tops with views of the trawler port.