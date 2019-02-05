'Chaos' as Preston roadworks begin

Have your say

Roadworks which have closed part of a busy Preston road are causing chaos, motorists claimed today.

Work started today on the B6242 Watling Street Road, Fulwood.

The road is closed both ways from Sharoe Green Lane to Bhailok Square.

Motorist Stuart Dagger said it was "absoute chaos" as motorists approached the roadworks from Sharoe Green Lane.

He said: "The road is completely closed at the traffic lights. People are turning round,

"They don't know where to go. I have just seen a bus do a three-point turn.

"It's madness."

A temporary one-way system has been set up in the area but there are reports drivers have been seen going the wrong-way up Holmfield Road and Kennington Road.

Lancashire County Council has been contacted for comment.