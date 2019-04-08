Butchers Clarke and Sons to move out of Preston Markets claiming drop in customers

A butchers at Preston Markets is relocating blaming the new glass hall for a drop in custom.

In a notice posted on its stall wall Clarke and Sons also said it would be moving to get away from the cold.

The customer notice posted on Clarke and Sons' stall wall

Tapped to the wall, the customer notice stated: “Clarke and Sons have decided to relocate premises.

“We are currently in the process and should be back in business in the next few weeks.

“We have seen a decline in the number of customers that visit us on the new market so we have decided to cut out losses and relocate to a new warmer premises.”

The notice continued: “We just believe that a new or change of premises will be a better option long term for us here at Clarkes.”

Since the new Market Hall opened in February 2018 traders have complained of the cold, even nicknaming it ‘The Ice Cube’.

To shield traders and their customers from the draught ahead of Christmas, Preston City Council built a new porch on the breezy western side of the market, opposite the top of Orchard Street.

The Post has contacted Preston City Council for a comment.