Business opportunity in Preston's oldest park

Council bosses are looking for a budding entrepreneur to run a business out of Preston's oldest park.

Preston City Council has announced a business opportunity for for a person or business to run a café in the former bowling pavilion at Moor Park.

An advert posted to the council's website lists the details of the bowling pavilion which is said to include an "attractive veranda and a recently fitted kitchen."

Full details of the property include: -

- A single storey pavilion of brick construction with a wood shingle pitched roof and attractive veranda around part of the perimeter

- Double glazing and a recently fitted kitchen with a good range of base units

- The main doors have new external electronic roller shutters for added security

- The main room would be suitable to accommodate tables and chairs, and there are glazed French doors and a serving window

- The property has a male WC and a female / disabled WC

- The property has mains electricity and water, and is metered directly from the utility suppliers. It has a 60 amp single phase electricity supply

- Heating is provided in the form of two fixed electric heaters

Anyone who wants to take up this opportunity should visit the website for more details