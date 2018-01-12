Business awards foundation hands out £15,000

A charity set up to boost enterprise amongst young people in Lancashire has confirmed it handed out more than £15,000 to bodies in the county at the end of last year.

The BIBAs Foundation, which was established by the Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, has confirmed it is supporting seven initiatives in the county which aim to boost employability skills, help establish new businesses and provide opportunities for young people.

It is the latest round of grants awarded by the body which offers grants of up to £5,000 available to 16-24 year olds and organisations supporting them. The Foundation is backed by BAE Systems, the defence, aerospace and security group which employs around 10,000 people at its military aircraft business in the county,

The latest round of successful applications will see the Foundation support initiatives including:

An activity to encourage young people at a Lancashire college to explore their inner entrepreneur, making as much profit as they can from a £10 investment.

To teach British Sign Language to a young girl allowing her to support her profoundly deaf mother.

A young Blackpool-based entrepreneur setting up an acrobatics dance academy.

David Holmes, manufacturing director at BAE Systems Air, confirmed the company had agreed to sponsor the BIBAs Foundation for a further year and would continue to chair the body which selects its successful applications.

He said: “During the past six months, I have been fortunate enough to visit some of the groups which have been successful in applying for grants from the BIBAs Foundation. When I saw the great work which is being done, I knew that this type of support from our business was crucial to improving the opportunities for young people.”

The BIBAs 2018 launch on Tuesday.

