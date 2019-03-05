British Pie Week: Holland's want to protect the name of the humble Lancashire Pie

Have your say

Around Britain, there are certain delicacies that warrant special attention.

Think of the Cornish Pasty, Beacon Fell cheese, Jersey potatoes, Cumberland sausages and Carmarthen ham.

It's know as Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), and it's not easy to get.

Further afield, you'll have heard of Colombian coffee, Tennessee whiskey, Champagne and Camembert, to name but a few.

And now Holland's want in on the act, seeking special recognition for its Lancashire meat pie.

The pie, synonymous with the region, has been baked in Bexenden as far back as the 19th century.

Holland's is calling on proud pie fans to support its application for protected status by signing a petition on Change.org.

Leanne Holcroft, Brand Manager at Holland's Pies commented "We are going through uncertain times here in the UK, but one thing still stands - the nation's love of pies!

"We're unashamedly proud of the region, so could think of no better way to celebrate British Pie Week than by shining a light on Lancashire's pie heritage and renaming one of its most famous creations to reflect that".

It certainly gets our vote, so don't be a Yorkshire pudding, and get voting.