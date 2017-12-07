Blue skies over town thanks to its traders

Garstang has been hailed as one of the area’s biggest business success stories - after collecting a haul of gongs at an industry awards ceremony.

A number of the town’s biggest names were honoured at the Wyre Business Awards.

Ian Pye from Old Holly Farm.

One of the biggest winners on the night was the Independent Garstang Traders, who were presented with a special recognition award.

Group chairman Luke Pollard said the prize was recognition for work done throughout the year.

“It’s great to get recognition for the hard work from a few individual people,” he added.

“We’ve done so much in the last year; it’s a great backing going into the new year.”

Ann Turner from Myerscough College.

Taking place last week at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, the awards saw the Old Holly Farm on Cabus Nook Lane named as Rural Business of the Year.

In the last year, the farm has done 60 school visits showing what working in the farming industry is like.

Ian Pye, who runs the farm with wife Alison, said: “I was surprised to say the least because there are some really great businesses in Wyre.

“I thought just to get an invitation was good but I was really happy to win.”

Luke Pollard from the Independent Garstang Traders

The farmer of 15 years added: “It’s nice that Wyre Council are viewing farms and agricultural businesses as serious businesses to be put in these award categories with other businesses.

Old Holly Farm has also invested heavily in protecting animal and environmental welfare through the likes of under floor heating and planting of hedges.

Ian said: “We’ve taken into consideration the environment impact of our farm.”

The award follows Old Holly Farm’s receiving McDonald’s Farmer Innovation Award for 2016.

A Commitment to Education Award went to Ann Turner Principal of Myerscough College, with the college receiving a Special Recognition Award.

A spokesman from Myerscough College said: “We take great pride at being at the very heart of the community in everything that we do and it’s events such as our annual Open Day & Country Fair that really show what Myerscough is all about.

“It’s fantastic that this has been recognised.

“The award for Ann was a real surprise but is thoroughly deserved in recognition of her significant contribution, including twelve years as principal, in making Myerscough College one of the leading providers of land-based and sports study programmes in the UK.”

Coun Peter Murphy, from Wyre Council, said: “For a small borough we really do punch above our weight for investment and business success.”