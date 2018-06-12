Blackpool business leader says thinking small can be the big career move

A Blackpool business leader has urged small firms to highlight the great opportunities they offer to potential employees to overcome recruitment issues.

Dawn Cheetham, director of Blackpool-based Commercial Kitchen Service Ltd (CKS), said research showed 81 per cent of bosses at micro-businesses, those with fewer than ten employees, believe recruitment is more difficult for them than larger rivals.

The study, conducted by job website, Indeed, showed more than a third of businesses struggle to find suitable candidates for roles with almost half saying they feel frustrated if they have to wait longer than a month to fill a vacancy.

CKS is sponsoring the Micro-Business of the Year category at the Be Inspired Business Awards.

Mrs Cheetham said: “There is a perception from job candidates that larger companies offer greater opportunities for career progression, but often the truth is the exact opposite.

“They will often have a greater sense of autonomy on projects and the opportunity to be closer to the action on projects and these are the types of things which micro-firms need to highlight to candidates.

"At a time when the employment rate is at its highest level for almost 50 years, it is important they take every opportunity in the battle for the best talent.” Later this month, Mrs Cheetham will lead the judging panel for the Micro-Business of the Year category as it meets with finalists in the BIBAs in the second round of judging for the awards.

She will be joined by Amanda Parkinson, managing director at Healthpoint, and Motionlab boss Simon Iredale, John Garland, a director at Town and Country Piling and Peter Whalley, a director of the shire Chamber of Commerce.

The judges will visit finalists Group 55, Bowland Bioenergy, Next Day Freight, Pennine Wealth Solutions, Specialist Training and Consultancy, The ATACC Group, UK Media and Events, Woodside.

The second round of judging will see panels meet finalists until July 11.